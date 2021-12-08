The world’s most impressive retail Christmas displays

Department stores like Galeries Lafayette are famous for their festive window displays. Picture: Getty

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – thanks to these festive displays from retailers around the world.

If ever there’s a time to be festive and merry, it’s Christmas time. What sparks more joy than the sight of tinsel, baubles and good old St Nick?

With shoppers returning to physical stores after spending months in lockdown, retailers across the world have lifted their window display game, decking their store fronts in boughs of holly – and more.

Here are some of the most well-known and impressive displays to bring you some Christmas cheer.

Macy’s, New York

Macy’s is considered to be the first department store to dress up their windows for the holidays.

In 1874, store owner R.H. Macy debuted an assortment of porcelain dolls in poses from Harriet Beecher Stowe’s Uncle Tom’s Cabin in the company’s 14th Street store window.

Many other stores – including Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor and Bergdorf Goodman– followed suit, creating intricately adorned holiday windows for when the clock struck Christmas.

Roya Sullivan, Macy’s former national window director, once said it took over 200 people to put these windows together.

“Starting from carpenters to electricians to craftsman and animators, all of these people come together to put together these windows,” Sullivan told Retail4Growth.

“It takes about 21 days to install the windows.”

Galeries Lafayette, Paris

The city of lights lives up to its name during the festive season, with even famous shopping destination Galeries Lafeyette becoming a twinkling delight.

Galeries Lafayette’s flagship store on Boulevard Haussmann has become well-known for its sparkling tree hanging from the glittering Art Nouveau dome.

The tree tradition began in 1920 with the annual Christmas party, where employees and their children were invited to watch an on-stage show and admire the tree – both of which were placed in front of the staircase, under the dome.

Nowadays, different creators are invited to design the Christmas display based around a specific theme.

In 2012, Swarovski set up a 21-metre-high Christmas tree with 600 fairy lights. While in 2016, the tree was made entirely from paper to play into the ‘arctic’ theme. This year, the tree features classic childhood toys.

Selfridges, London

If there’s one city that takes Christmas seriously, it’s London.

And no store embraces it more than Selfridges, which has been decking the windows of their flagship department store on Oxford Street since 1909.

On an average day, 125,000 people are estimated to see a Selfridges window but that goes up 30% at Christmas, demonstrating the power of these store-front windows.

The whole of London’s West End transforms at Christmas, with lights dazzling above – a tradition that began in 1954 on Regent St, when local retailers and businesses arranged for a display.

They wanted to show that post-war London could look wonderful at Christmas time– and it’s continued to shine to this very day.

Myer, Melbourne

While Christmas Down Under is certainly warmer than in other parts of the world, it doesn’t stop us from putting on a show.

Myer Melbourne in the Bourke St Mall, has become famous for its store window at Christmas. It’s estimated to attract 1.4 million visitors each year to the department store, according to the City of Melbourne.

The windows began in 1956, created by Freddie Assmussen, who was the head of display at Myer.

The first window theme was ‘Santa and the Olympics’ and since then, a new theme is set each Christmas.

This year’s windows feature comedian Magda Szubanski narrating Beatrix Potter’s classic story, The Tale of Peter Rabbit.