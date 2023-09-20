The rise of the boutique hotel market

Australia’s boutique hotel market is booming amid increased demand for unique and personalised stays.

While large hotel chains have traditionally achieved higher occupancies, room rates and revenues than the smaller competition, a recent report by CBRE Viewpoint shows the tables have turned in favour of boutique players in recent years.

It found boutique properties have outperformed ‘big box’ international hotels since the 2020 onset of Covid across all three key performance indicators – occupancy, average daily rate (ADR), and revenue per available room (RevPar).

On a RevPar basis, the basket of boutique hotels studied by CBRE outperformed more than 50%, while occupancy rates and ADR was 21% and 27% superior to the luxury international hotels.

CBRE’s Australian head of hotels research, Ally McDade, attributed this major swing to the decline of corporate travel and international visitors in favour of the ‘local traveller’, which in turn has made way for a new post-pandemic visitor economy largely driven by domestic, leisure-based tourism.

“The growth of this local traveller has resulted in demand for a curated hotel offering, which is being met by Australia’s new wave of boutique hotels that blend intimacy and sophistication, and authentically resonate with the feel of the city being visited,” Ms McDade said.

A home away from home

As per the prevailing market trend, Debbie Garske, owner of 28 Degrees Byron Bay, has witnessed a stark shift in her clientele since the pandemic.

“Before Covid, it was quite a lot of visitors from Europe and the UK. Now we’re finding our guests are mainly from Australia,” she said.

Ms Garske said a comfortable bed and room service is simply not enough to satiate the new breed of traveller that stays at her hotel these days.

As such, her charming 12-room boutique hotel provides guests with everything from in-house meditation to cooking classes, craft workshops and wine and cheese nights curated by local Byron producers.

“Guests require a far more personalised level of service these days,” she explained. “I’ve curated a whole itinerary for people that have stayed here who don’t really know the lay of the land in Byron.”

“And because we are akin to a small family business, that kind of thing is really not too hard for us to do.”

An interior designer, Ms Garske crafted 28 Degrees as a stylish “home away from home” as far removed from the vibe of a large hotel as possible.

“Because we are a small operation, I can afford to put luxurious items in all of the rooms, like Italian linen sheets, beeswax candles and beautiful bespoke furniture,” she explained.

Given the current demand for this personal style of accommodation in the Byron region, 28 Degrees is in the process of expanding.

“I’ve got seven rooms that I’m currently building and I’m going to be opening another five by Christmas,” Ms Garske explained.

“So we will eventually have another 12 rooms available by the end of this year.”

The best boutique hotels on the market

Think you’ve got the chops to be a boutique hotel boss? Here are three highlights for sale across the country.

Luxe Suites (Hobart, TAS)

Price guide: Circa $3 million

Located in the heart of Hobart CBD, the Luxe Suites is described as one of the most unique boutique hotels currently on the Tasmanian market.

Recently refurbished and furnished to the most exacting of standards, the accommodation is comprised of three distinct and luxurious apartments.

Alan Clark, Head of Commercial Sales & Leasing at Salamanca Realty, said the hotel’s versatility appeals to all three sectors of the ‘short-stay’ market – romantic, corporate and urban style.

Currently professionally managed, Mr Clark added the hotel has the potential for even greater returns if self-managed, with ample opportunity for a new owner to live and work onsite.

It is also the only boutique hotel in Hobart that offers a holistic onsite day spa experience.

The Charrington Hotel (Sydney, NSW)

Price guide: $9.95 million

A mere stroll to the bustling Sydney metropolis of Chatswood is The Charrington – 3.5-star Victorian hotel brimming with old world charm.

Built in 1958 and run under the same management for the last four decades, its idyllic setup includes a spacious lounge and reception area, two communal kitchens, and 32 self-contained rooms with ensuites and all with either a private balcony or courtyard.

There is also exceptional upgrade scope to further maximise occupancy and the hotel’s future profitability.

A successful ‘ready-to-go’ opportunity with a proven track record of secure cash flow from the last six financial years, the hotel will be sold under two separate contracts: one comprising the business and inventory, and a second contract for sale of the land.

Blue Mountains boutique hotel (Katoomba, NSW)

Price guide: Accepting offers

If crisp mountain air with a dash of history is more your vibe, then you might consider this stunning freehold Art Deco hotel in the NSW Blue Mountains.

Built in the early 1900s, the building was formerly a grand residence known as ‘Wahgunyah’ and also served as a private hospital once upon a time.

Holding a valuable 1,558sqm corner position, the hotel boasts 34 impressive bedrooms and brand-new facilities that include a commercial kitchen, large ground floor restaurant and conference space.

Despite its regal history, the building is not heritage listed, leaving it open for future upgrades.

It’s also a short walk to Katoomba CBD and only 60 minutes from the new Western Sydney International Airport.