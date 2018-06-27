The little North Ryde arcade keeping developers at bay

Adwill Place would have been a modern delight when it was opened in 1965.

Tucked in between shops of a slightly older vintage, Adwill Place is worthy of the title of a North Ryde landmark.

After 20 years with the same owners, the little arcade at 22-26 Blenheim Rd sold at auction for $3.035 million — it was advertised with a price guide of $2.5 million.

David Jarvis and James Sarzano, of Ray White North Ryde/Macquarie Park, marketed the property, which has nine shops, all with tenants.

The building is on 663sqm and includes a courtyard with rear-lane access.

Jarvis says Adwill Place is one of a handful of small arcades left in the Ryde area.

It will become rarer still as developers have bought up similar properties such as the Epping Club Walk arcade (it provides a thoroughfare from Rawson St to Beecroft Rd), which sold for $16.417 million in 2016.

Jarvis says developers would have to buy properties on either side of Adwill Place to realise any development potential.

“You would have to consolidate a number of other properties in order to make a substantial development. Some developers consider this to be an expensive exercise that would take time,” he says.

Jarvis says about 75% of inquiries about Adwill Place come from locals and at last weekend’s auction seven parties registered. The property sold to a family from Ryde.

Built in 1965, the arcade has six long-term tenants, including a barber.

“Ron the barber has been there for 45 years and took over the business from his father,” Jarvis says.

The barber’s sign is proudly displayed outside the neat-as-a-pin shop, which has a row of red chairs outside for the comfort of customers.

Jarvis says it will be “business as usual” for the arcade as the buyers were investors who viewed it as a long-term proposition.

This article from the Northern District Times originally appeared as “Small suburban arcades are disappearing — but not this one”.