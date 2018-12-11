Taco Bell set to open string of stores in NSW

Taco Bell is set to open more stores in Australia.

Fresh off announcing a major rollout of stores across Australia, global Mexican food giant Taco Bell has confirmed it will open its first restaurants in New South Wales and the ACT.

In an announcement on Tuesday, New Zealand fast-food operator Restaurant Brands says it has inked a deal to bring more than 60 Taco Bell restaurants to Australia and New Zealand, with some to open as early as next year.

The fast food chain currently has three stores operating in Australia – all in Queensland – with two opening this year and plans to open another at North Lakes before the end of the year.

Collins Foods – Australia’s largest owner of KFC restaurants – owns the rights to operate Taco Bell in Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia, while Restaurant Brands has now secured the NSW and ACT rights.

Collins plans to roll out more than 50 stores across the country before the end of 2021.

The new NSW and ACT stores will almost triple the number of Taco Bell outlets owned and operated by Restaurant Brands, with the company currently running 36 stores in Guam and Hawaii.

In the announcement, Restaurant Brands suggests it will take some time to gain a foothold in Australia.