Sydney Officeworks building seeks investor to put pen to paper

The building is anchored by Officeworks on the ground floor.

An opportunity to control a four-storey office and retail building in Sydney’s upper north shore has emerged, with a Hornsby building – home to an Officeworks outlet – on the market.

Located at 108-114 George St and within easy walking distance from Hornsby station, the building’s entire ground floor is tenanted by the office supplies chain, while some of the upper levels are home to Australian Unity.

Behind the building in Linda St a low-rise garage is occupied by a Midas mechanic’s workshop and is also part of the package.

Located on a prime corner site in the centre of the suburb and occupying a large footprint, the site also has future development potential, with land spanning 2267sqm. It currently boasts 4118sqm of net lettable area across its four levels, and is zoned for mixed-use.

An underground basement car park provides 86 car spots for tenants and customers, while the Midas next door has outdoor parking for a further 11 vehicles.

“The market has been starved of quality metropolitan opportunities throughout the past few months, so we are excited to be running the process for this high-quality offering,” says JLL’s NSW Metro Sales director Ben Hunter.

“This is a defensive investment opportunity given the security of Officeworks as the major tenant.”

JLL and Knight Frank are managing the sale of the Hornsby office block, with expressions of interest closing July 7.