St Kilda Rd: Former Cadbury-Schweppes House in Melbourne listed with $60m+ price tag

The former Cadbury-Schweppes House on St Kilda Rd is set to hit the market with $60m+ price hopes, a sum almost $27m less than what it last sold for eight years ago.

The 19-level Melbourne office building is being offloaded by the Dexus Wholesale Australian Property Fund, with public records showing the company paid $87.5m for the address in 2016. Commercial real estate agency CBRE is advertising the property as a development site.

RELATED: City of Melbourne-owned carpark rolls onto the market, could sell for $155m

Ex-Hawk Chris Langford offloads Wheelers Hills’ Brandon Park shopping centre for $107.5m

The Bridge Hotel: Mordialloc landmark on the Nepean Highway is looking for a new owner

CBRE’s Trent Hobart said 636 St Kilda Rd, which was due to be publicly listed Tuesday, could potentially be transformed into a high-end residential building.

Mr Hobart said he was expecting strong interest from Melbourne-, interstate- and international-based buyers in the office tower, which features retail space in the lobby.

“Local, national, and international capital has been starved of genuinely premium redevelopment opportunities, especially those that equally suit build to rent and owner-occupier developers,” Mr Hobart said.

Cadbury’s lease at the building expired more than a decade ago and after the company’s Schweppes division was sold to Asahi Breweries, it relocated to a new office.

The structure features 17,000sq m of leasable space but its offices have a below-40 per cent occupancy rate.

Before the Dexus Wholesale Australian Property Fund purchased the site, it was owned by

investment management company Blackstone.

Construction of the building was completed in the 1970s although it has been upgraded since.

It is located close to public transport, Albert Park and Fitzroy St.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: St Kilda: Pink Victorian mansion transformed by prominent interior designer

Kate Langbroek: TV, radio host and husband Peter Allan Lewis’ St Kilda home passes in

Caulfield North: House where Foxtel, Dan Murphy’s shot TV commercials for sale