Something for everyone at Ranelagh’s historic Clifton Estate

MERE minutes’ drive from Huonville or 30 from Hobart sits a remarkable property with so much to offer.

If it was just a historic homestead by a river that was on the market, the property would have buyers knocking down the door to snag a slice of the desirable Huon lifestyle. But at Clifton Estate, the awesome 1800s home is only the tip of the iceberg.

MIX Property Group director Sam Lester described No.2 Louisa St, Ranelagh as a standout, unique opportunity that combines residential and commercial potential.

With its restaurant, accommodation and a distillery too, the property has a wide variety of attractive features, she said.

“We expect it will appeal to investors, business owners, and those looking to establish a home in a picturesque and vibrant community,” she said.

“The current owners purchased the property in 2019.

“They have been working hard on restoring and upgrading the oast house, which now accommodates their restaurant.

“The oast house has a fascinating past. It was originally owned by transported convict Thomas Jabez Amesbury Frankcomb, with the property passed down through generations of the Frankcomb family.

“In the early 1900s, Thomas’ son, also named Thomas Amesbury Frankcomb, planted hops along the banks of the river and converted the wooden barn into a hop kiln to dry the hops.

“The kiln, which eventually switched from coal to oil firing, was instrumental in the success of the Frankcomb family’s hop farm during World War II.”

Hospitality and tourism are a drawcard to Huon Valley, Mrs Lester said, making Clifton Estate perfectly positioned.

“The next owner will be able to continue the restaurant — with its great staff — from day one as the property is being offered ‘walk-in walk-out’,” she said.

The homestead is absolutely beautiful, and all of the owner’s furnishings and equipment for the house and the restaurant will be included in the sale.

There are many antiques, collections and artworks that will stay with the property.

In the distillery, the owner uses botanicals from the property to make gin.

“It’s in its infancy, but Tasmanian spirits are becoming more popular by the day. And the owners have held tastings and events with like-minded producers,” Mrs Lester said.

“Clifton Estate has also been a popular choice for weddings. It’s a beautiful spot for photos in the gardens where some plants are Heritage Listed, and you could hold the ceremony, reception and then stay on-site, too.”

Set on 2.12ha of land alongside Mountain River, the main homestead — built in 1850 — spans 574sq m with eight bedrooms and six ensuites.

The Heritage Listed home features high ceilings, stained-glass windows, timber panelling, original cornices, and a wraparound veranda.

Built in harmony with the style of the homestead, there are two cottages offering self-contained living spaces, each with ensuites and kitchens.

Surrounded by cottage gardens and taking in rural views, they are ideal for guest accommodation, extended family or long-term rentals (STCA).

There are plans for a further three homes to be built, also subject to approval.

The oast house is home to The Kiln Eatery.

Her vendors told Mrs Lester that it is the only Heritage Listed oast house in Australia that is currently open to the public.

The restaurant can accommodate up to 80 guests, making it a popular venue for functions or casual dining.

The distillery is equipped with a 100L and a 10L still.

This facility complements the existing business opportunities on the property. And it offers further potential for those looking to explore the growing Tasmanian spirits market.

Clifton Estate also has two original picker huts, adding additional storage or the potential for transformation.

“With its tranquil rural setting, century-old trees, and extensive gardens, Clifton Estate offers endless possibilities as a lifestyle property with multiple revenue streams,” Mrs Lester said.

“The estate’s character, beauty, and unique heritage make it a highly attractive destination for tourists and locals alike.”

No.2 Louisa St, Ranelagh is priced at “Offers Over $4.7m”.