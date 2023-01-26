realcommercial.com.au logo
Solid numbers behind real estate portion of circa $100m hotel deal

Buying & Selling
Sophie Foster
First published 26 January 2023, 1:00am

Crowne Plaza fetched almost $100m in its December sale, with the real estate portion linked to the deal sitting around $71m.

The real estate portion of an almost $100m deal struck for the sale of the Crowne Plaza hotel in Surfers Paradise has been revealed – a whopping sum despite interest rate headwinds.

Two real estate transactions worth over $71m were struck during the almost $100m deal that saw NSW-based hoteliers Bill and Mario Gravanis buy the Crowne Plaza hotel on the Gold Coast, updated property records show.

Interest in hotel assets on the Gold Coast is strong, with this past summer having seen a surge in tourism activity.

Queensland government data shows a private Singapore family sold the properties under their company XGenesis with $64.125m struck for their real estate portion of 2801-2833 Gold Coast Highway and $7.5m for 22 Beach Parade.

The first covers a land area of 1.211ha and the second is 666sq m.

CBRE Australia national director hotels Asia Pacific Wayne Bunz said the Crowne Plaza hotel sale was “far closer to $100m” when both the real estate portion and other elements of the deal including plant and equipment were taken into account.

“Combined it’s very close to $100m.”

