SOLD: What’s next for this iconic Tassie coastal resort?

A long-established Tasmanian coastal accommodation venture has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

Certified B Corp Intrepid Travel has purchased the prestigious The Edge of the Bay property in Coles Bay, expanding its footprint beyond tours.

The acquisition of the 20-room property, situated on over 7ha of land with sweeping views of the internationally lauded Wineglass Bay and The Hazards, marks the next step in Intrepid’s global accommodation strategy and is its second property in Australia.

It acquired the Daintree Ecolodge in Far North Queensland in 2023.

The company has plans to grow to 20 properties worldwide in the next three years.

The Coles Bay property boasts a position at “the gateway to Freycinet National Park” alongside pristine beaches and with remarkable ocean and granite mountain views.

MORE: Shut out: Hobart homebuyers face $64k income hike

Did you fall in love with The Barn? We all did

Double the fun: Buy one or both of these superb West Hobart homes

The Edge of the Bay was established in 1980 by Jill and Ray Johnston and the family has operated it since then.

To honour that legacy, Intrepid will continue a people-first, community-led approach.

The company will develop nature and community-based experiences in partnership with the local community and will work with the traditional owners of the land, the Palawa people, to conduct a cultural heritage assessment of the area.

Intrepid Travel chief executive James Thornton said the company’s accommodation strategy is rooted in creating meaningful experiences that respect place and people.

“Our approach to accommodation is underpinned by a commitment to preserving culture, fostering connection, supporting communities and boosting travel’s economic contribution within the local community,” Mr Thornton said.

“We’re bringing our 35 years of experience operating locally led tours in 118 countries to the accommodation space — giving our customers another way to be Intrepid, while ensuring tourism continues to benefit the people who call these places home.”

The company will also embed Greening Australia, a local partner of its not-for-profit arm, The Intrepid Foundation, into the property through introducing new nature-based guest experiences, as well as fundraising for the NGO.

James Murray, Philanthropic Partnerships Manager, Greening Australia said Freycinet is one of Tasmania’s most ecologically rich and visually stunning regions.

“It’s exciting to see Intrepid take on a site that sits so closely with nature, helping visitors connect more deeply with what makes this part of the world so special,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to working together as we restore nature, care for the land and its biodiversity, and explore what’s possible when tourism supports the health and future of our environment.”

Tourism directly and indirectly supports around 50,800 filled jobs in Tasmania or 15.6 per cent of total Tasmanian filled jobs, the highest share in the country.

Tourism Tasmania chief executive Sarah Clark welcomed the East Coast investment, highlighting Tasmania’s global appeal as a destination.

“Tasmania is quickly becoming a must-visit destination for global travellers seeking authentic and enriching experiences,” she said.

“Whether exploring ancient rainforests or pink granite mountaintops, savouring fresh local produce or participating in experiences that have a positive impact, Tasmania presents a remarkable opportunity for international adventurers to connect with nature while indulging in premium food and produce.

“Intrepid’s investment is a strong show of confidence in Tasmania as a destination and will help extend the local benefits of tourism further across our seasons. It’s also a timely reminder of the value of long-term, sustainable investment in places that matter to locals and visitors alike.”

Intrepid’s properties can be booked independent of Intrepid tours and will be responsibly operated, designed to give customers a true Intrepid experience while giving back to the community.

The Edge of the Bay resort will continue to operate as usual in the short term, with Intrepid set to introduce gradual enhancements focused on sustainability, local storytelling and community engagement.