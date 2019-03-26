Social media a growing weapon in commercial property armoury

We’re all aware that social media has revolutionised the residential real estate market and the way properties are promoted online.

Between video tours, sponsored posts and stunning photos of trophy homes, people are viewing homes in ways most of us would never have thought possible a decade ago.

And savvy agents are at the forefront when it comes to driving new and inventive ways to market their properties online.

Now the commercial property industry is catching up fast.

While commercial property’s use of social media as a primary online marketing tool hasn’t quite reached the same fever pitch as its residential counterparts, it’s quickly making up ground.

Gold Coast agents Lachlan Marshall and Jared Johnson, from Ray White Commercial, say an increasing amount of the enquiry they receive on properties is coming through social media.

Their branch’s Facebook page currently has 1300 followers, while on Instagram they have a whopping 10,000, with both platforms already yielding big sales results.

“In the modern market you need to find a way to reach out to as many perspective buyers as possible, and in addition to the traditional face-to-face, communication via social media is becoming more and more prominent,” Marshall says.

Last month the pair sold a Helensvale office building for $2.65 million after attracting interest through a post on their Instagram page.

“From our initial post, it set off a chain of events that culminated in the asset selling for $2.65 million at 11pm the night before auction,” Marshall says.

While the thought of effectively being on-call 24/7 may not appeal to traditionalists, Marshall says that with investors now shopping globally in greater numbers than ever before, it’s critical to be available to as wide an audience as possible.

“It’s a fantastic tool for us because it enables us to respond to enquiries and queries day and night, ensuring a strong line of communication and worldwide reach during our campaigns,” he says.