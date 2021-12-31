Siobhan Dooley, Melissa Watter’s latest property move

Brisbane businesswomen Siobhan Dooley and Melissa Watter have sold the commercial building which housed their Sequel PR firm in the heart of Fortitude Valley, but they won’t be leaving the site.

CoreLogic records showed they sold 45 Amelia Street, Fortitude Valley, for $3.8m after holding it for 17 years. They had paid $1.075m for the property in 2004.

Ms Dooley said Sequel PR would lease the building back for three years with an option for another three-year extension after that. “We’re not going anywhere,” she told Property Confidential.

Robert Dunne and Will Carman of Savills – Brisbane had set the property to sell under the hammer. Mr Dunne confirmed the property was snapped up prior to auction.

The 419sq m, two-level office building has 11 car-parking bays with net income after all building outgoings at $205,000 per annum.

The sale comes months after Ms Dooley sold a Beaudesert commercial “shed” for $1.018m in June, according to CoreLogic. It housed a 170sq m warehouse on a 1,017sq m corner block.

