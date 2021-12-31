Real commercial

Siobhan Dooley, Melissa Watter’s latest property move

News
Sophie Foster | 31 DECEMBER 2021

Sequel PR will remain housed at 45 Amelia Street, Fortitude Valley, leasing back the property from the new owners.

Brisbane businesswomen Siobhan Dooley and Melissa Watter have sold the commercial building which housed their Sequel PR firm in the heart of Fortitude Valley, but they won’t be leaving the site.

CoreLogic records showed they sold 45 Amelia Street, Fortitude Valley, for $3.8m after holding it for 17 years. They had paid $1.075m for the property in 2004.

MORE: Massive Qld tiger prawn farm sold

Billions in land sales as lockdown-weary Aussies drive building surge

Brisbane mansion sold for record price just hours before Christmas

45 Amelia Street, Fortitude Valley, will remain the home base of Sequel PR.

Ms Dooley said Sequel PR would lease the building back for three years with an option for another three-year extension after that. “We’re not going anywhere,” she told Property Confidential.

Robert Dunne and Will Carman of Savills – Brisbane had set the property to sell under the hammer. Mr Dunne confirmed the property was snapped up prior to auction.

The property is in bustling Fortitude Valley, just minutes from the CBD.

The 419sq m, two-level office building has 11 car-parking bays with net income after all building outgoings at $205,000 per annum.

The sale comes months after Ms Dooley sold a Beaudesert commercial “shed” for $1.018m in June, according to CoreLogic. It housed a 170sq m warehouse on a 1,017sq m corner block.

FOLLOW SOPHIE FOSTER ON TWITTER

    Related Articles

    News

    How childcare and fast food sites became some of Melbourne’s most-sought after property sites in 2021

    How childcare and fast food sites became some of Melbourne’s most-sought after property sites in 2021

    News

    E-commerce-fuelled demand for industrial assets reflected in most-viewed list

    E-commerce-fuelled demand for industrial assets reflected in most-viewed list

    News

    From the Minogue family to Katy Perry — see the 2021 property deals linked to famous faces

    From the Minogue family to Katy Perry — see the 2021 property deals linked to famous faces
    Related Articles

    News

    How childcare and fast food sites became some of Melbourne’s most-sought after property sites in 2021

    How childcare and fast food sites became some of Melbourne’s most-sought after property sites in 2021

    News

    E-commerce-fuelled demand for industrial assets reflected in most-viewed list

    E-commerce-fuelled demand for industrial assets reflected in most-viewed list

    News

    From the Minogue family to Katy Perry — see the 2021 property deals linked to famous faces

    From the Minogue family to Katy Perry — see the 2021 property deals linked to famous faces
    Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.