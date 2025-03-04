Singapore sling: The Aussie businesses finding success in the Lion City

The lure of the Lion City, with its bustling markets, gleaming skyscrapers, and vibrant culture, has long drawn ambitious Australians seeking new horizons.

But it’s not just the tantalising street food and the tropical climate that’s attracting them. No, Singapore has become a fertile ground for Australian entrepreneurs looking to make their mark on the global business stage.

Read on to read the inspiring stories of Aussies who have built thriving businesses in one of Asia’s most competitive hubs.

Cenzo

After cutting his teeth in Queensland and Perth, chef Drew Nocente found himself crossing the pond to London where he honed his skills in high-pressure kitchens helmed by some of the most well-known chefs in the world, including Gordon Ramsay. But while his career soared in the British capital, Asia was calling the passionate foodie.

“I was seeking a new challenge and wanted to push myself in a competitive market,” he said. “Singapore is known for its vibrant food culture and high standards, which made it the perfect place to test my culinary philosophy and skills.”

Relocating to the Lion City, he launched several successful eateries before deciding to make the leap and start his own restaurant.

“I launched Salted & Hung — a modern Australian restaurant centred on minimal waste,” said Mr Nocente. “It was a a concept that shifted the way chefs and guests think about food with a kitchen operating on 95% zero waste.”

After successfully operating for six years, the entrepreneur made the decision to close the eatery and focus on a new venue that was more aligned to his own background and culinary journey – and Cenzo was born.

“It’s a space where I reinterpret traditional and lesser-known Italian dishes with a contemporary twist,” explained the owner and managing director of the modern Italian-Australian restaurant.

While his belief in both the restaurant’s cuisine and its ethos saw him through the stresses and strains of opening a new dining venue, operating in an overseas market brought a set of unique challenges.

“Navigating local regulations, adapting to cultural differences, and building a team that aligned with my vision were all tricky,” admitted Mr Nocente. “These hurdles were significant, but they ultimately shaped the direction of my business and my approach to hospitality.”

Since launching almost three years ago, the chef and business owner has expanded with a second eater, Chicco Pasta Bar, and has two locations of Cenzo across the city.

“While there are no set plans at the moment I would love the opportunity to open something in Australia, particularly in my hometown of Stanthorpe,” said the business owner. “It would be amazing to bring my culinary journey full circle and contribute something meaningful back home.

“Looking back I have no regrets. Sure, there are moments where I think I could have done things differently, but that’s just part of the journey. You live, learn, and grow. Failure is part of success, and as long as you keep pushing forward, everything works out in the end.”

The Asia Collective

After piloting a successful career as a news reporter and producer for the Nine Network through most of her 20s, Kelly Beckwith, relocated to Singapore for her husband’s job.

“After having our first child I played around with a few different business ideas but nothing really took off,” said the 41-year-old who hails from the small coastal town of Angourie, NSW.

“I was freelancing for a few luxury hotel groups and noticed a gap in the market for influencer marketing (which was booming at the time) in the hospitality industry.

“We actually flipped the standard influencer model on the head and charged the influencers (not the hotels/restaurants) for our services and that is where The Asia Collective was born.”

Initially a travel agency for influencers brokering their collaborations — hotel stays and restaurant and spas — throughout Asia, The Asia Collective quickly expanded into a digital magazine recommending the hottest places to stay, dine and spa, across the continent.

“The biggest challenge initially as a small start-up was meeting the minimum salary requirement to apply for a foreign employment pass,” Miss Beckwith explained of the hurdles as an expat business owner.

With the various moving parts involved in the venture — coupled with demanding deadlines — the entrepreneur believes that her 10 years of working as a newsroom journalist was invaluable in helping to achieve success.

“It makes you very productive,” she said of her media background. “And I would say bringing this Australian work ethic to Asia, especially in tourist destinations like Bali, was crucial to the growth of our business.”

Now, almost 10 years on from launching, the savvy business women is focussed on expanding further into Asia.

“Whilst the influencer side of our business has been downgraded in recent years, and the magazine side of our business upgraded, we’ve also launched our ‘Hungry in Bali’ and ‘Hungry Singapore’ membership guides, where readers get VIP dining privileges across our curation of the hottest restaurants and bars. We are channelling more energy into these membership guides and would love to see the app launched in most major Asian cities — that’s the next goal!”

Enzyme Consulting

For Brisbane-born Andrew Cameron the pandemic proved to be the catalyst for a life-changing business venture.

“During COVID, I noticed the shift — sustainability was no longer just a buzzword,” said the CEO and founder of Enzyme Consulting. “Businesses were more open to fractional experts, systems-thinking gained traction, and there was a major gap in food systems, particularly around Scope 3 emissions, hospitality integration, in the Asia-Pacific region.”

With a background in hospitality and a degree in life science commercialisation, Mr Cameron launched Enzyme Consulting in 2023. A business that helps food and tourism businesses grow through holistic strategies blending nature-based solutions, human experience and cutting-edge tech, the consultancy work with clients to create adaptive solutions that solve real challenges and drive long-term success.

“Singapore is one of the easiest places in the world to establish a company,” he said. “It’s a true hub. It’s where industries, markets, and cultures converge, and from here, it’s easy to build relationships and get things done across Asia and beyond.”

In just two years, Enzyme Consulting won the AustCham Singapore Start-Up of the Year 2023 and now Mr Cameron is focused on scaling his team, opening offices in Australia and Vietnam, and expanding into Africa, Europe, and the Pacific Islands.

“Singapore is the best place in the world for what I do, and expanding here was absolutely the right move,” said the Brisbane-born entrepreneur. “My next priority is scaling team here and securing an office in Australia and opening another in Vietnam. Beyond that, we’re also exploring more opportunities across Africa, Europe, and the Pacific Islands, continuing to build a global presence through diverse projects. Ideally, I’d like to be in a position to live and work in Australia for 3-4 months each year — that’s the dream!”

The Meat Club

Amy Bell, a former lawyer, relocated to Singapore with her husband to open a Guzman y Gomez franchise. Missing the readily available quality Australian produce, she saw a business opportunity.

“During those first few years, I found it difficult to source high-quality, affordable red meat in Singapore and often brought it back in our suitcases,” she recalled. “That’s when we noticed a gap in the market for premium Australian produce, which inspired me to launch The Meat Club in 2015.”

An online store that delivers ethically sourced premium Australian and New Zealand proteins directly to customers in Singapore, The Meat Club has expanded its offerings to now include fresh produce, collagen products and pet food. “We focus on sustainability, convenience, and trust, offering a flexible subscription and one-off purchase options,” Miss Bell said.

While the business quickly found a loyal following there were hurdles to overcome.

“Ten years ago, the rules and regulations around foreigners starting a business were more relaxed than they are now,” said the said the Gold Coast-born businesswoman. “I am grateful for starting at the time we did, but it hasn’t been without its challenges. Memorable challenges would include COVID-related import restrictions, and being one of the first importers of Australian chicken into the country.”

While acknowledging the challenges of navigating regulations and import restrictions, she credits her Australian upbringing for shaping The Meat Club’s ethos.

“Australians have long understood what it means to eat whole foods, with a focus on quality over quantity,” she explained.

Now approaching a decade milestone this busy entrepreneur and mother has no plans to rest on her laurels. “We have big plans,” she said. “I hope that in 10 years time, The Meat Club is continuing to bring a slice of Australia and New Zealand to Asia.

“Looking ahead, we are eager to expand our range even further and potentially explore new markets. For me, the focus will always be on bringing value to our subscribers while maintaining quality and sustainability in everything we do.”