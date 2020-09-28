Singapore fund bets big on Australian e-commerce warehouses

GIC already has a big presence in logistics via a tie up with Dexus and owns traditional office buildings, including half of Sydney’s Chifley Tower and Plaza. Picture: Hollie Adams

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund has emerged as one of the biggest commercial real estate investors of the coronavirus crisis and is doubling down on its bet on Australia’s shift to ­e-commerce.

GIC will take its commitment in the logistics-focused commercial property fund, run by Hong Kong-based ESR, to about $480m, positioning it to undertake more projects in the booming warehouse sector.

The move follows Singapore’s GIC already spending billions of dollars in Australia during the depths of the COVID pandemic, buying offices, warehouses and service stations.

Under the latest deal, GIC bought a further 35%t interest in ESR Australia Logistics Partnership, giving it an 80% stake.

It had already tipped $400m into another ESR fund in June that will develop and hold a separate pool of warehouses in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

The fresh commitment indicates Singapore Inc. is still scouring the local market for properties to buy and develop, particularly those that are relatively unaffected by, or even benefiting from, the pandemic.