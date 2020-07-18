Shopping centre owners to cop huge rent drop: report

The combined impact of higher specialty rent vacancies and an assumed 10 per cent decline in department store floor space could reduce Scentre’s annual rent per square metre from $1900 to $1759 and Vicinity’s from $890 to $821, the report said.

Average retail rents at shopping centre properties owned by listed mall giants Scentre Group and Vicinity Centres will be clipped by 15 to 18% compared to pre-COVID levels as stores close, consumers continue to shift to online shopping and the “new normal” of social distancing measures takes hold, according to analysis from Morgan Stanley.

The report suggests that rental income could decline by 15.5 to 17% for Scentre properties and by 16.3 to 17.5% for Vicinity properties, with six basis points of the decline represented by higher vacancy rates in the “specialty rents” category typically occupied by fashion retailers.

A further 1% will be shaved off by department stores like Myer and David Jones and discount department stores like Target, Big W and Kmart reducing the amount of square footage they lease to improve margins.

“Even before COVID-19, Jones Lang LaSalle had forecasted that over the next five years, around 700,000 sqm of shopping mall space could become available as a result of department stores and discount department stores giving up space,” the report said.

“Our concern is that after COVID-19, retailers will evaluate their networks with even more scrutiny, potentially bringing forward store closure plans.

“If all department stores and discount department stores chains rationalise their footprints concurrently, there could be a flood of vacant retail space in Australia.”