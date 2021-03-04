Seven to exit Martin Place studios in Sydney’s CBD

It will take 18 months to move the company’s news and current affairs division to Eveleigh. Picture: Getty

After broadcasting its flagship programs from Sydney’s Martin Place for almost two decades, the Seven Network has revealed it will shutter its operations in the city’s CBD at the end of next year.

In an announcement to staff on Wednesday afternoon, Seven West Media chief James Warburton said the company would be moving its news and current affairs divisions 5km south of the city to Eveleigh.

Mr Warburton said the move would take 18 months as the network refitted and expanded its existing premises in Eveleigh so it could house all of its divisions across seven floors.

The network’s city exodus means Seven programs, such as Sunrise and The Morning Show, will no longer be broadcast from Martin Place, in the centre of Sydney’s financial district.

“Martin Place has been the location of our Sydney news and public affairs for almost 17 years,” he told staff in an email.

“It has been a great home for the many incredibly talented people who work on 7NEWS, Sunrise (and) The Morning show … but the time has come for us to find a new home.

“For the first time in over 40 years, all parts of Seven Sydney will be in one place.

“Our news and public affairs people and programs will leave Martin Place and relocate to the Seven building in Eveleigh.

“At the same time, we will be undertaking a large-scale refurbishment and refitting of Seven in Eveleigh, which – when completed – will see us occupy seven floors in the building.

“We are aiming to complete the new Seven Eveleigh centre by December 2022, which is when our first news and public affair shows will be broadcast from there.”

The move comes after free-to-air rival Nine last year completed its relocation from its historic home in Artarmon on the city’s north shore to new premises in a commercial hub at North Sydney.

