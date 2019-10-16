Seven Queensland Red Rooster stores close doors overnight

National chicken chain Red Rooster has been dealt blow after seven Queensland stores were shut down this week.

The fast food giant never reopened the stores – all on the Sunshine Coast – on Tuesday morning after their franchisee went into voluntary administration on Monday.

The outlets are located at Buderim, Currimundi, Sunshine Plaza in Maroochydore, Burpengary, Deception Bay, Noosa Civic Centre and Mary St, Noosa,

According to the Courier Mail, administrator Robson Cotter Insolvency Group was appointed after franchisee Sunstate Foods Pty Ltd had no money available to keep the seven stores running.

More than 100 jobs could be lost if the stores remain closed.

But according to reports, Red Rooster’s owner Craveable Brands plans to reopen the outlets by the end of the week.

“These closures have immediately impacted over 100 employees, landlords and suppliers. As soon as we were notified of the closures we commenced working with the administrator and landlords with the aim of reopening these stores,” a spokeswoman told the Courier Mail.

“Our intention is that there will be no job losses — our key focus right now is to re-open and secure the ongoing employment of affected employees as quickly as possible.”

It’s not the first time Red Rooster’s stores have run into trouble, with a group of franchisees last year claiming they were struggling due to the brand’s “poor business model”