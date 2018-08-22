Scentre rides Amazon ripples with profit lift

Scentre’s result may help soothe concerns among investors at the impact of slowing consumer spending and the threat from Amazon.com. Pic: AFP.

Mall owner Scentre Group said it was on target to increase funds from operations by around 4% this fiscal year, after reporting an improved half-year net profit driven by valuation gains on its property portfolio.

Scentre, which owns and operates nearly 40 Westfield-branded shopping centres, reported a net profit of $1.46 billion in the six months through June. That included $966 million of valuation gains.

Funds from operations — a smoothed measure of operating cash flow that excludes depreciation, amortisation and gains on asset sales — rose by 3% to $657.2 million in the six-month period. The company also reaffirmed its guidance for an annual distribution of 22.16 cents per security.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

Scentre’s result may help soothe concerns among investors at the impact of slowing consumer spending in Australia and the competitive threat from eCommerce specialists like Amazon.com on retail-focused property stocks.

Management recently delivered a vote of confidence to bricks-and-mortar retail with the $720 million purchase of a 50% stake in the Westfield Eastgardens mall in Sydney, achieved at a 4.25% capitalisation rate — the annual net income produced by a property divided by the purchase price — that was in line with other recent transactions in the sector.

The Eastgardens deal illustrates a broader strategic shift by real-estate investment trusts toward malls with the potential to add apartments or more international stores, restaurants and entertainment options. It also highlights the dilemma facing management — whether to use surplus cash to bolster shareholder returns, such as by accelerating distribution growth, or double down on retail despite industry headwinds.

Scentre today said it was keeping a previously announced $700 million share buyback program open, even though it has bought back just $30 million so far.

Some analysts worry that Scentre’s balance sheet remains stretched. Macquarie recently suggested that Scentre could sell stakes in some malls to boost flexibility, viewing such a strategy as unlikely to dent earnings much given recent pricing of deals. It named five assets as the likeliest candidates for outright divestment or a partial stake sale via a joint venture with a third party, including the Burwood and Chatswood malls in Sydney.

Scentre’s gearing at the end of June stood at 31.9%, versus 32.1% a year earlier.

A positive development was an acceleration in specialty in-store sales growth to 2.1% in the six months through June. Unlike a department store, a specialty outlet is one that focuses on a particular niche, such as clothes or electronics.

“High quality retail space that enjoys high traffic flow is in demand with occupancy across our portfolio at more than 99.5%,” says chief executive Peter Allen.

“The physical store is influencing sales across all channels including in-store, online and marketplaces as well as enabling ‘click and collect’ and last mile distribution.”

– Dow Jones

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.