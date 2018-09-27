Scarborough’s White Sands Tavern in line for 18-storey tower

Singapore-listed Chip Eng Seng Corporation has sold the well-known White Sands Tavern site in Scarborough, clearing the way for a new group to undertake a development up to 18 storeys high in the Perth beachside suburb.

The landmark hotel was a big part of Perth’s live music scene in the 1970s and 80s, but in 2010 Chip Eng Seng announced plans to build three 12-storey mixed-use towers on the site in a joint venture with CraneCorp.

This proposal did not go ahead but now that Perth’s residential market is showing signs of recovery, the site in the heart of the Scarborough Redevelopment Scheme Area with generous frontage to West Coast Highway and within 500m of the beach, could be developed.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The Metropolitan Redevelopment Authority has poured more than $100 million into the area to improve the Scarborough Beach foreshore.

The Singaporean group says it has sold the site at 242 West Coast Highway, which spans an area of 10,165sqm.

CBRE’s Aaron Desange and Kate Foley advised the vendor and JLL’s Sean Flynn advised the undisclosed purchaser.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.