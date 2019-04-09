Real commercial

Sale’s historic AMP building moves on from nightclub days

Jack Boronovskis | 09 APRIL 2019
The former AMP headquarters comes with the telltale Amicus statues above.
A heritage-listed former Australian Mutual Provident headquarters built in the 1930s is banking on attracting a buyer to Sale.

The prominent building, zoned for commercial use, still has the statues that were a feature of all AMP buildings.

“What’s really interesting about the way in which they created their brand was that they used social values that were represented by the Amicus group of statues,” vendor Ivan Rijavec says.

Polished floorboards, coffered ceilings and chandeliers make for a wonderful pub setting.

The heritage-listed building offers prominent street frontage in Sale.

“They actually used these statues to crown their buildings all over Australia — what’s particularly significant about this one — if you looked at all the AMP buildings — it’s one of the best of its time.

“It was considered to be the best building in the region.”

Upstairs is room for a New York-style apartment, or a rooftop bar.

Rijavec says that, as one of the final builds before the Great Depression began, “it was the last of the buildings of prosperity”.

Graham Chalmer director Chris Morrison says the property is being sold as a commercial building, but has flexibility for a variety of uses.

A wonderful pub setting.

“For the last 10 years it’s been a nightclub and for various reasons that closed down,” Morrison says.

“We’re trying to sell it as a commercial building — a residence upstairs and then two commercial or two retail spaces downstairs.”

This article from the Herald Sun originally appeared as “Regional investment: try these potential money makers”.

