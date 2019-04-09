Sale’s historic AMP building moves on from nightclub days

The former AMP headquarters comes with the telltale Amicus statues above.

A heritage-listed former Australian Mutual Provident headquarters built in the 1930s is banking on attracting a buyer to Sale.

The prominent building, zoned for commercial use, still has the statues that were a feature of all AMP buildings.

“What’s really interesting about the way in which they created their brand was that they used social values that were represented by the Amicus group of statues,” vendor Ivan Rijavec says.

“They actually used these statues to crown their buildings all over Australia — what’s particularly significant about this one — if you looked at all the AMP buildings — it’s one of the best of its time.

“It was considered to be the best building in the region.”

Rijavec says that, as one of the final builds before the Great Depression began, “it was the last of the buildings of prosperity”.

Graham Chalmer director Chris Morrison says the property is being sold as a commercial building, but has flexibility for a variety of uses.

“For the last 10 years it’s been a nightclub and for various reasons that closed down,” Morrison says.

“We’re trying to sell it as a commercial building — a residence upstairs and then two commercial or two retail spaces downstairs.”

