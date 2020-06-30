SA slaughterhouse offers rare business opportunity

The Wilmington slaughterhouse at 23678 Horrocks Hwy is listed with a $110,000 price tag.

It’s not the type of property that would appeal to most househunters, but make no misteak – there is more to it than meats the eye.

The Wilmington slaughterhouse at 23678 Horrocks Hwy is offering prospective buyers a rare business opportunity.

Owned and operated by a third-generation butcher, the abattoir has been servicing the local area since it was built in 1983.

Selling agent James Wardle, of Wardle Co Real Estate, says ideally they will find a buyer who will continue to operate it.

“It’s 4km to 5km south of Wilmington,” he says.

“It would be a shame for the area to lose it because at the moment it produces a lot of local stock.