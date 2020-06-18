Ryrie St purchase to add to Geelong foodie scene

A new flavour is expected to add to the food scene in central Geelong after buyers snapped up a Ryrie St building.

The Geelong buyers secured the former home of Radio Rentals at 91 Ryrie St in a $1.205 million deal signed in May, Gartland Property agent Adam Farrell says.

Farrell says the freestanding building near the intersection of Gheringhap St set a strong $4334 square metre rate after the 278sqm property attracted competition between two buyers.

“It’s been sold to an owner-occupier who will be looking at using it for a food premises,” he says.

Farrell says the emerging foodie scene around Ryrie and Little Malop St had attracted the buyers.

The property neighbours Alma restaurant and is opposite the former Griffiths bookshop, which the owners of retailer Popcultcha bought last year, intending to relocate to the landmark.

“They were talking about that side of town, it’s in that pocket where all the restaurants are.”

“That whole corridor is up and running with good hospitality venues. It’s a pocket you want to be involved in.”

Farrell says he expects the business will open next year.

Other food places in the area include El Santo De Los Tacos on Ryrie St, and Sumi and Augustus Gelatery on Gheringhap St.

Radio Rentals blamed the COVID-19 pandemic when it permanently closed all its 62 retail stores in April.

This article from The Geelong Advertiser originally appeared as “Ryrie St, Geelong: Buyers get a taste for foodie scene with retail property purchase”.