Risqué business up for grabs

A cheeky business opportunity has hit the Townsville market with VaVoom Room Bar and dance studio on Flinders Street being listed for sale.

The boutique establishment, in a heritage listed building, offers adults only entertainment from burlesque shows to pole performances, human wax displays and live model drawing.

Co-owner Vivienne Starr said VaVoom Room Bar was an incredible business opportunity.

“There is not another bar like this close by,” she said.

“It’s probably the only one outside of Brisbane.”

VaVoom Room was already a popular burlesque studio when the cocktail bar opened in February 2022.

“When you walk in here, it’s like you’re walking into a 1940s Las Vegas club with crushed velvet, all the lighting and a little zombie apocalypse thrown in (courtesy of) a bit of the artwork and entertainment,” Ms Starr said.

“We’re open to anyone over 18 looking for somewhere that’s not a nightclub and where you’re not packed in like sardines.

“It’s going out to town but in a cocktail environment where the service is amazing and everyone has a great time.

“And every Saturday night there’s a burlesque show where you can see people take their clothes off.”

The cocktail bar opens on Friday nights with free entry and Saturday nights for the ticketed burlesque show.

The studio operates Sunday to Thursday with more than 400 students learning a range of dance styles including burlesque, tease, exotic, cabaret and hip hop.

“On average we’d probably have at least six or seven new inquiries every couple of days (from potential students),” Ms Starr said.

“It’s definitely popular and it’s really good for confidence.”

MORE NEWS: Inside the Qld properties with purpose-built ‘cyclone shelters’

Modern ‘castle’ perfect for a king or queen of the north

Ms Starr said VaVoom Room Bar had been growing in popularity since it opened.

“We pretty much sell out every Saturday night,” she said.

“It’s a great place to work, we have amazing people come through.

“Hopefully whoever buys it will have the same vision and see it grow because the potential is there.”

Selling agent Susan Butler of Beyond 2000 Business Sales said the sale of VaVoom Room Bar included the premises with long term lease in place.

The bar includes a commercial kitchen and an upstairs area with dressing rooms and additional dance practice space.

VaVoom Room Bar also has more than 11,000 followers online.

The business is for sale for $250,000 walk in, walk out with an option to purchase the bar without the dance studio.