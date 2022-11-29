Rich lister plotting a seriously bougie $150m health and wellness club revolution

Property magnate Tim Gurner is launching his most ambitious project yet: a high-end private $150m health, wellness and anti-ageing chain.

While he will continue to build luxury apartments, Gurner is also mixing cryotherapy, ancient remedies, kombucha, yoga and several other ingredients into what is planned to be about 10 Saint Haven outlets across Australia, and potentially Los Angeles, over the next three to four years.

The first Saint Haven outlet will open at one of Gurner’s projects in Melbourne’s Collingwood in March, aimed at executives and wealthy clientele who want to combine all their health and wellness treatments and workouts under one roof.

“What we’re after is the people who currently do two yoga sessions a week,” Gurner says. “They’ve got a gym membership. And they do IV [intravenous therapy] once a month. Or they go to infra-red saunas.

“That’s the clientele that we believe will be here. And by the time they combine all that cost together and bring it back to us I think it will be cheaper in a comparable sense. But it will be very different to what is on offer at the moment,” Gurner adds.