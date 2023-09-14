Retail site up for sale at the entrance of new Warnervale community

A rare opportunity has arisen to develop local shops and services at the entrance of a brand new residential estate on the Central Coast.

The retail development site in the AVJennings master planned community in Warnervale is on the market, giving investors the opportunity to develop a convenience centre with shops, childcare and medical services.

The 9914sq m site will be the entrance to Rosella Rise which will include more than 500 residential lots.

Development in Warnervale, including a promised new town centre, has been on the cards for decades and a frustration for locals keen to see the suburb grow.

Developers such as AVJennings saw the potential and have pushed on with plans to provide housing for the influx of people moving to the Central Coast.

The retail site will be a “key focal point of the Warnervale residential estate” according to agents Colliers with potential to service everyday food, grocery and convenience needs of local residents.

With 120m frontage to the main thoroughfare of Warnervale Rd, the site is at the entrance of the AVJennings township.

It is listed exclusively with the Colliers team of James Wilson and Ben Wilkinson with price

expectations of more than $500/sqm.

“Developers will be attracted to the opportunity to deliver convenience retail in the rapidly growing Newcastle region,” Mr Wilson said.

“Proximity to employment and infrastructure will drive demand with Warnervale Train Station being only 300m away and numerous schools in close proximity.”

“With the MTA population expected to reach 22,625 persons by 2036, reflecting an annual growth rate of 2.7 per cent, investors will be provided the opportunity to develop a much needed convenience-oriented centre under strategic E1 Local Centre Zoning,” Mr Wilkinson added.

He said the site’s position within one of the region’s emerging growth corridors has led to the catchment being under-serviced, presenting an ideal site for an opportunistic investor.

Expenditure in the catchment is projected to grow from an estimated $206 million in 2021 to $430 million by 2036.

Numerous developments are slated for the region over the coming years, including residential

communities and retirement accommodation, further growing the catchment’s population and

driving retail spend.

The Warnervale retail development site is for sale via an expressions of interest campaign which closes on September 20.