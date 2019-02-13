Real commercial

Retail, medical development back on cards for Corio site

News
Peter Farago | 13 FEBRUARY 2019
12-20 Fairbairn Drive, Corio, was expected to sell for around $2.8 million to $3.1 million.
12-20 Fairbairn Drive, Corio, was expected to sell for around $2.8 million to $3.1 million.

A Melbourne investor is expected to go to council to reactivate development plans previously approved for Geelong business identify Michael King after securing the site recently.

The buyer paid $2.03 million for the 8012sq m site at 12-20 Fairbairn Drive, CoreLogic records revealed this week.

The price was significantly below the initial $2.8 million to $3.1 million expectations for the property being sold by

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

12-20 Fairbairn Dr, Corio.

King, who is also director of Kings Funerals and a former mayoral candidate.

Harcourts, North Geelong agent Joe Grgic says the property’s previous owner had a permit for a 4000sqm medical and bulky goods retail development on the site, which had since lapsed.

The property neighbours Corio’s Aldi supermarket on Broderick Rd and is part of a precinct including the Geelong Gate homemaker centre on Princes Highway.

The site adjoins a retail precinct at Geelong’s northern gateway.

“I believe the purchase is wanting to go back to council and reactivate those plans,” Grgic says.The property is also close to a planned 103 home estate that borders Broderick Rd and Geelong Ring Road.

Bisinella Developments opened expressions of interest for homebuyers who want to register for land in the new Wattle Estate at Corio in November.

Harcourts, North Geelong agent Joe Grgic said the buyers of a Corio site want to resurrect development plans next to the suburb’s Aldi supermarket. Picture: Alison Wynd

This article from the Geelong Advertiser originally appeared as “Buyer plans to resurrect plans for retail, medical development near Corio’s Aldi”.

Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Related Articles

News

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

Sprawling lifestyle property ready for new owners

News

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

Coleraine National Hotel hits the market with $70k price tag

News

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale

Two property players to use renewables on a larger scale
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.