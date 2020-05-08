Retail holds up as new shopping centre becomes QLD’s top property

A soon-to-be-completed shopping centre was Queensland’s number one commercial property of the week, but it was industrial and warehouses that continued their rise in the sunshine state.

Industrial properties occupied three of the top five positions on Queensland’s ‘most-viewed’ list over the past week, with demand throughout the COVID-19 pandemic continuing an already significant trend towards the asset class.

Here are the top five Queensland commercial properties of the week, according to Realcommercial search data.

TENANTS LINE UP FOR DAKABIN SHOPPING CENTRE

Woolworths Dakabin, 1 Alma Road, Dakabin

A strong national movement towards retail leases in new shopping precincts continues, with a local Queensland retail hub attraction enormous attention as it nears its completion date.

After a soon-to-be-completed shopping centre at North Ryde in Sydney occupied top position in NSW for a number of weeks, the Woolworths-anchored shopping centre at Dakabin, north of Brisbane, is readying to open its doors by offering up leases for 15 surrounding specialty stores.

Leasing agents say they are seeking “a broad mix of retail, dining, medical and service-based stores that complement the retail mix” and will sit alongside the 3300sqm full line supermarket.

EYES ON NEW LOGAN VILLAGE INDUSTRIAL PRECINCT

10 Industrial Avenue, Logan Village

The chance to have first pick of six new industrial units in one of south-east Queensland’s major growth corridors is seeing potential tenants flood in.

The six brand new units at Logan Village offer between 261sqm and 382sqm, with each including a mezzanine office, 5m roller doors, kitchenettes and other amenities, along with the ability to combine units for larger requirements.

About 40 minutes from Brisbane’s CBD and 50 minutes from the Gold Coast, the properties are now available to lease.

BUYER FOUND FOR ALBION MANOR

400-402 Sandgate Road, Albion

A buyer appears to have been found for the Albion Manor hotel and apartments, with the property now under contract after being on the market since last year.

The latest update on the block of 17 units generated a flurry of activity on its long-time listing, with the property reaching number three on Realcommercial’s weekly top five for Queensland.

The 3.5-star complex includes 16 self-contained guest rooms split over two levels, a manager’s office, two-bedroom self-contained residence, reception and laundry, along with an in-ground pool and BBQ area, plus undercroft parking for approximately 17 vehicles.

It returns more than $250,000 annually.

BURLEIGH HEADS INDUSTRIAL PRICED TO SELL

4/24 Taree Street, Burleigh Heads

The opportunity to move in immediately at this Burleigh Heads industrial unit is attracting a strong number of potential buyers.

Offered with vacant possession, the 252sqm warehouse in a popular industrial hub is priced at $495,000 and ready for owner-occupation or to lease out.

The property includes office space and a reception area downstairs, extra office space upstairs, five allocated car parks and roller door access.

FOUR TENANTS AT SOUTHPORT SITE

35A Margaret Street, Southport

An affordable price point and fully leased tenancies could make a Southport property a winner for both its current and future owners.

The property, which has a strong history of occupancy, currently returns more than $44,000 annually from its four tenants, and offers a 708sqm block of land in a rapidly improving commercial and industrial area.

With a price tag of just $625,000 it has wide appeal for investors at all levels, driving a flurry of interest from suitors.