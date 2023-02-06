Landmark Southern Highlands hotel, Links House Hotel in Bowral, sold for $6 million

A landmark hotel in the Southern Highlands has sold to investors following a highly competitive campaign.

The four-star Links House Hotel in Bowral garnered the attention of multiple investment groups, owner operators, and high net individuals when it went to market.

Situated on 17 Links Rd, Bowral, the hotel sold for circa $6m to a Sydney-based investment group.

The hotel was sold via an Expressions of Interest campaign, which was conducted by CBRE Hotels’ Hayley Manvell and Raymond Tran.

Ms Manvell said the property’s sale to market was notable as it was underpinned by the strength of the domestic tourism market.

“Due to the tightly held nature of Bowral and Southern Highlands’ accommodation assets, the campaign generated significant interest from a multitude of investment groups, owner operators and high net worth individuals.

“Bowral is one of the most scenic and popular regional tourism destinations in the country and benefits significantly from its location at the geographic halfway point between Sydney and Canberra.”

Initially constructed in 1928, the hotel features 17 guest rooms of various configurations in addition to a fine dining restaurant and event facilities which can host weddings, functions, conferences and retreats.

The deal is the latest in a series of regional accommodation transactions for CBRE, with the Links House Hotel itself previously selling in June 2015 for $3.105m to $3.615m.

“The Southern Highlands region has benefited from ongoing growth in domestic tourism, which has underpinned interest in quality accommodation assets offering a robust trading outlook and strong capital appreciation potential.

“Many Australians are still opting to explore their backyard. This, coupled with a continued recovery in international visitor numbers, is expected to drive strong ongoing investor interest in these types of assets through 2023.”

