Recovery on cards in Sydney hotel market

The nation’s hotel market is slowly coming back to life, with China’s Greenland Group preparing to list the landmark five-star Sydney CBD Primus Hotel at an asking price of about $170m, while the Accor Invest Australia portfolio, worth around $200m, is back on the market after the collapse of a sale to fallen investor Michael Gu.

The Primus Hotel marketing campaign will be a litmus test for Sydney CBD hotels, which are still being severely affected by the pandemic, prompting owners to weigh options including selling or taking on partners. The five-star end of the market could see the first activity, with Greenland Australia managing director Sherwood Luo saying the company, which developed the 172-room hotel as part of a larger project including an adjacent apartment complex that has sold out, is fielding offers.

“Given the numerous recent unsolicited approaches received from both hotel investors and operators Greenland Australia has decided to offer Primus Hotel,” Luo said.

JLL Hotel and Hospitality’s Mark Durran is advising on the transaction.

“The Primus Hotel is the first major five-star Sydney hotel to be offered in many years, and given the scarcity of such opportunities will be highly sought-after by an array of domestic and offshore investors,” Durran said.

But the coronavirus crisis has shaken up the market, and some major deals proposed before the pandemic struck have collapsed.

One example is the failure of last year’s largest hotel sale, the 17-strong Accor Invest Australia portfolio which Gu’s collapsed iProsperity Group had agreed to buy, with the deal being re-cut even as his empire was crumbling.

– with Lisa Allen

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.