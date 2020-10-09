Ray White Double Bay splashes $7m for new corner site

This corner site at 357 New South Head Road, purchased this week for circa $7m, is set to be the new home of Ray White Double Bay in a newly built five-level premises.

With business up 50% on last year, Ray White Double Bay is to get a new home following the purchase of a prominent corner position in the village for circa $7m.

Principal Elliott Placks has this week finalised an off-market deal on a commercial building at 357 New South Head Road, on the corner of Manning Road, via Zorick Toltsan of Metro Commercial.

Placks said the two-level building, owned by the Chin development family, is “an investment in the future”.

“We are up 50 per cent on the same time last year as far as transactions are concerned, so with that growth and opportunity it’s time to plan for the next 10 years not the next 12 months, ”Placks said.

The sales over the 90 days included wealth planner Phil Hakim’s home in New South Head Road, Rose Bay for about $10m; the Weroona Avenue, Woollahra residence of Morgan Stanley executive director Louise Mylott and Goldman Sachs executive director for real estate Ian Randall for $5.7m; and the Carlotta Road, Bellevue Hill home of architect Greg Crone for $6,625,000.

“It’s going to be a five-level building which will house the residential arm and the property management arm and the finance business and we will run our auctions in rooms there as well.

“We’ve got 55 staff and there’s a couple more on the way so all three businesses are expanding.”

Explaining the growth in business during the pandemic, Placks said: “We’ve had close to $300m in sales from the first quarter of 2020.

“I was surprised … I was predicting the next 12 months as status quo or a grind, but having July as a transaction month instead of people going away overseas has improved the quarter.

“People are seeing that they need more space — a garden or a home office — and with interest rates at 2 per cent it makes sense for people to borrow a further $1m if they have job security as it’s only costing them about $20,000 a year (in interest).”