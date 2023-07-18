Racing’s big buy up in Northern NSW

Racing NSW has spent $2.4 million to buy a property at Ballina.

The 1.4ha holding sits on Racecourse Rd, not far from the Ballina Jockey Club.

The property was sold by Peter and Amanda Livingston, who paid $550,000 in 2002.

It is the home base of trainer Ethan T. Ensby, who recently appeared on the John Tapp podcast Tappy’s Racing Yarns.

Racing NSW’s priciest recent training facility purchase was $5.42 million at Baw Baw.

