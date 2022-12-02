realcommercial.com.au logo
Queensland’s 100 per cent off-grid Victor Island sold for $3.656 million

News
Jonathan Chancellor
First published 02 December 2022, 5:00am

Victor Island.

A syndicate of four investors has bought Victor Island, 3km off the Queensland coast, near Mackay.

They paid $3,655,500 through Queensland Sotheby’s International agents Lynn Malone and Barbara Wolveridge for the island.

It is accessible by boat or helicopter.

Victor Island, near Mackay, has two beaches.

The 3.14ha island, fringed by coral reef, is 100 per cent off-grid.

It comes with a residence plus a caretaker’s cottage, rainwater storage tanks and a desalination plant.

There are two beaches.

The Sydney syndicate members – Dan Ode, Sam Hamrosi and Konrad Konczak-Islam – plus Fiona Seitz from Victoria will now try to secure more than its current bed and breakfast licence.

The syndicate will now try to secure more than its current bed and breakfast licence.

Andrew Bodnar, at Kingdom Developments, is directing the endeavour.

Developer Jim Thenberg built the pavilion-style home in the 1990s after paying $750,000 in 1990.

The residence on Victor Island is 100 per cent off-grid, including rainwater storage tanks and a desalination plant.

