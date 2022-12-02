Queensland’s 100 per cent off-grid Victor Island sold for $3.656 million

A syndicate of four investors has bought Victor Island, 3km off the Queensland coast, near Mackay.

They paid $3,655,500 through Queensland Sotheby’s International agents Lynn Malone and Barbara Wolveridge for the island.

It is accessible by boat or helicopter.

The 3.14ha island, fringed by coral reef, is 100 per cent off-grid.

It comes with a residence plus a caretaker’s cottage, rainwater storage tanks and a desalination plant.

There are two beaches.

The Sydney syndicate members – Dan Ode, Sam Hamrosi and Konrad Konczak-Islam – plus Fiona Seitz from Victoria will now try to secure more than its current bed and breakfast licence.

Andrew Bodnar, at Kingdom Developments, is directing the endeavour.

Developer Jim Thenberg built the pavilion-style home in the 1990s after paying $750,000 in 1990.

