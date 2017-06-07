Aussie castles you can buy right now

While Australian castles don’t come onto the market all that often, they do pop up from time to time and almost invariably generate plenty of interest amongst locals and potential investors.

Here are some of the ‘castles’ currently up for sale or lease on realcommercial.com.au.

The Castle, Lenah Valley, Tasmania

It might be medieval on the outside, but the theme takes a decidedly different turn once you step inside this Tasmanian castle (top).

The current owners of ‘The Castle’, in Lenah Valley, operate it as a yum cha restaurant and saloon bar.

Buy it and the restaurant and surrounding 2773sqm property are yours, along with the potential to subdivide and develop the site.

LJ Hooker agent Stuart Whyment says the castle dates back to 1964 and has operated as a restaurant for most of the last five decades. He says buyers can continue to run it in its current guise, or transform it entirely.

“If someone wants to run their own yum cha restaurant, that’s fine, but if someone wants to do something else, that’s fine, too,” he says.

A small heritage-listed brick cottage also on-site, “Brookside Cottage”, offers a more significant historical marker, having been built in the mid-1800s.

Whyment says more than a dozen potential buyers have inspected the property, with offers expected around $1.2 million.

“All of the people who’ve looked at it have indicated that they would operate it as a business. Not just restaurants, someone was going to set up a child-minding centre,” he says.

Sunshine Castle, Bli Bli, Queensland

This Queensland castle is the real deal.

If the turrets and high brick walls haven’t convinced you, perhaps the moat and drawbridge will?

At Bli Bli, near Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast, Sunshine Castle is as close to a European castle as you’ll get in Australia, with the tourist attraction featuring historic displays and live recreations of traditional medieval events.

The property has been listed through Ray White Commercial for 18 months but is yet to find a buyer, with its price tag understood to be around $3 million.

Whoever purchases the property will acquire the castle, as well as the tourism business that occupies it, which includes event spaces, a fully licensed café and a themed gift and toy shop.

The Courier Mail reported earlier this year that the castle’s owners were contemplating taking it off the market, as the holiday tourism period had been so strong.

There is also the opportunity to purchase an adjoining manager’s and caretaker’s residence, which would almost double the land area to 8242sqm.

Castle Plaza Shopping Centre, Edwardstown, South Australia

OK, so we’re stretching things just a little, but with sub-regional shopping centres continuing to be one of Australia’s boom commercial property markets, a lease on a shop space at Castle Plaza in Adelaide could be a nice Queen’s Birthday present.

The shopping centre at Edwardstown, just south of the Adelaide CBD, has spaces ranging from 60sqm to 150sqm, alongside anchor tenants including Coles, Foodland and South Australia’s largest Target store.

Operated by Vicinity Centres and with 70 specialty stores and 1345 parking spaces, it’s one of the city’s best-serviced retail locales.