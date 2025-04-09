Queen of cheese parts ways with Hills business venture

It formerly served as a supermarket, a drapery, a slot car-based tourism attraction and a place of worship.

Now, this character building on the main street of Lobethal is ready for a new chapter, having returned to the market after just four years.

According to Land Services SA, the property was last purchased by Woodside Cheese Wrights Pty for $682,000 in 2021, with the business famously helmed by high-profile artisan cheese maker Kris Lloyd.

From cheeses to white-mold varieties and aged specialties, Lloyds creations sourced from cow, goat, and buffalo milk have captivated cheese enthusiasts worldwide and won her a number of accolades.

It’s also seen her rub shoulders – and sometimes even befriend – the odd celebrity, including the late MasterChef Australia judge and chef Jock Zonfrillo, who tragically died in 2023.

Lloyd has also served her cheeses to King Charles and Queen Camilla at Penfolds Magill Estate in 2012.

It is unclear whether Lloyd planned to turn the 828sqm building on Main St into a new tourism venture, with Woodside Cheese Wrights currently operating out of a smaller shopfront on Henry St, next to Melba’s Chocolate Factory in Woodside.

Colliers’s Rhys Newman said the Township Main Street zoning supported various uses and development options for buyers looking to take over Lloyd failed passion project.

The building features an open-plan commercial and retail space, as well as separate rooms, and extends along the property’s 44m of street frontage.

“The property is strategically positioned in the heart of the tightly held main road precinct of Lobethal, representing a fantastic opportunity for owner-occupiers and developers,” he said.

“Local hospitality activity such as the recently re-built Vinteloper cellar door, Lobethal Bierhaus, Golding Wines and Tilbrook Estate is a testament to the ongoing growth of the Adelaide Hills community.

“There is significant opportunity for businesses to capitalise on this growth and secure strategic sites in key main street locations.”

Mr Newman said Lobethal had recorded a 73.1 per cent increase in house prices over the past five years, reflecting the growing popularity of the area, which is less than 40 minutes’ drive from Adelaide’s CBD.

“Ever since the onset of Covid, there has been significant growth in the number of people seeking to live in regional communities, stimulated by factors including greater affordability, living space, and a more distinct separation between home and the office,” he said.

“Lobethal is surrounded by popular and growing Adelaide Hills townships including Woodside, Charleston, Oakbank, and Birdwood, presenting a unique opportunity for owner-occupiers to establish their businesses or astute developers to secure a large, well-located

landholding.”

Expression of Interest close April 15.