Qatar Airways plans Sydney hotel purchase

Middle Eastern airline Qatar Airways is showing its confidence in the Australian market by looking to purchase Sydney’s Primus Hotel for close to $140m.

The deal could become a key marker in the post coronavirus crisis market for major five star hotel properties given some smaller venues traded during the pandemic, although most of the transactions were in train before the virus struck.

If a deal is consummated it could be a guide to the market’s nadir but also open the way for further transactions as overseas investors still want to buy local hospitality assets.

Already this year, Thailand’s Savetsomphob family has picked up the new Vibe Hotel Melbourne from developer Caydon and it earlier bought the Vibe Darling Harbour Sydney.

Primus Hotel in Pitt Street is being sold by Chinese developer Greenland Group which put it on the block with a slightly higher asking price in September.

The hotel sale is viewed as a litmus test for Sydney CBD hotels, which are still being severely affected by the pandemic, prompting owners to weigh options including selling or taking on partners.