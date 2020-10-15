Punchbowl industrial site with 35,000sqm of space listed for first time in 50 years

An industrial estate with nearly 35,000sqm of space in Sydney’s southwest is set to change hands for the first time since the 1960s.

The Punchbowl site at 45-57 Moxon Road has been pieced together by the Ferster family over 50 years and now totals 34,487sqm.

The family have built up the site as a base for their Sarlon Industries shadecloth and awning production business. A health and beauty business owned by the family also operates from the Punchbowl site.

They are selling the site via an expressions of interest campaign with price expectations set in the mid $20m range in a bid to cash in on strong demand for warehouse facilities.

Uri Ferster said his family purchased their first lot in the 1960s before adding several more over the years.

“It was chosen as the site to centralise our manufacturing operations due to its scalable size, proximity to Port Botany and Sydney Airport, and short travel time to the office in the city,” he said.

“The site is perfect for a new industrial complex, be that either smaller warehouses, or one or two large-scale warehouses.”

The facility is being marketed and sold by Ray White Commercial Western Sydney managing director Peter Vines and Directors Victor Sheu and Joseph Assaf.

Mr Vine said the landholding presents a rare opportunity for a developer or someone looking for a large-scale site.

“This really is a once in a generation opportunity to acquire five adjoining industrial buildings that not only offers a substantial site area, but future development upside also,” Mr Vines said

With IN2 Light Industrial zoning, the site has 185m street frontage, good access and is near the M5.

Mr Sheu said the offering generates good income with all buildings currently occupied.

“One of the most unique aspects of The Moxon Estate is its large landholding in a tightly held location and that’s certain to appeal to many,” Mr Sheu said.

“The scale allows for an array of potential uses suitable for occupiers, investors, landbankers and developers alike.”

The surrounding industrial area is a popular region for manufacturing and logistic businesses.

