Property west of Byron Bay comes with 4500 coffee trees

A property in the hills west of Byron Bay has a unique feature that will sort your coffee needs for the rest of your life.

Located at 202 Koonorigan Rd, the 11.97ha property is located in the small rural town of Koonorigan.

It features 4500 Arabica K7 coffee trees, giving buyers the opportunity to roast the beans and never have to buy coffee again and make some money from the plantation.

There’s also a large shed with two bays for the machinery and processing gear, along with a studio area with a kitchenette and bathroom.

Agent Clint McCarthy, from LJ Hooker, said the current owners were semi-retired and initially had no idea what to do with the coffee tree when they moved in.

“There’s a tight-knit coffee community in the area that is happy to help,” he said.

“You could harvest the green beans off the trees and sell them wholesale or go further and get into roasting to create your own retail product.”

The owners have decided to move south towards the Central Coast for a lifestyle change.

Mr McCarthy said the property had received a lot of interest and would appeal to anyone from families to retirees.

There is a modern home on site with four bedrooms, two with ensuites, open-plan lounge and dining area, modern kitchen along with “an outdoor haven for nature lovers” including an in-ground pool.

“With a spacious outdoor terrace with stunning views, beautifully landscaped gardens, and a private walking trail planted out with fruit trees, it is perfect for those who appreciate the serenity of the outdoors,” the listing says.

“This property is not just a house, but a lifestyle – a chance to live in harmony with nature, without compromising on modern amenities.

“Whether you’re looking for a family home or a peaceful retirement retreat, this property offers an idyllic setting for a relaxed, country lifestyle.”

Koonorigan is a close-knit community known for “farm-gate chat ups” and monthly barbecues while it is also a short drive from Lismore and Nimbin.

The property has a price guide of $1,850,000.