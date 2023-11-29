Postal distribution centre a secure investment opportunity

A PRIZED Hobart asset is heading to the auction block in December.

Burgess Rawson’s Jamie Perlinger and Shaun Venables in conjunction with Kevin Jubb and Tim Johnstone of Edwards Windsor Real Estate have listed the Australia Post Distribution Centre in Derwent Park for sale.

The property features a recently renewed five year lease to 2027, with an option to extend to 2032, securing Australia Post, a Commonwealth Government business enterprise, as the tenant. Operating on-site for over 15 years, Australia Post boasts a nationwide presence with over 64,000 workers across 4310 sites.

The lease terms favour the landlord, with the tenant responsible for all standard outgoings, including land tax.

This offers a hassle-free income stream for potential investors.

Annual CPI reviews are included, ensuring a minimum 2.5 per cent increase.

The property is estimated to generate a net income of $265,256 as of March 2024.

Situated on a 3954sq m ‘General Industrial Zoned’ site at No.11 Lampton Ave, the property is about a 15-minute drive from the centre of Hobart’s CBD.

It encompasses a 1816sq m building that is used for warehousing, mail sorting, distribution, and storage for Australia Post vehicles.

Derwent Park, a thriving industrial suburb in Glenorchy, hosts a population of about 72,000 within a 6km radius.

Its strategic location within proximity to major businesses and the bustling retail precinct of Moonah further enhances its investment appeal.

The property’s northern suburbs neighbours include Bunnings, Coates Hire, United Tools, Total Tools, Searoad Logistics, Petstock, ABS and Isuzu trucks.

Tasmania’s economic strength is evident, leading the nation in key economic indicators according to CommSec’s latest State of the States report, making this investment an attractive proposition.

The opportunity to acquire this secure investment will take place at the next Investment Portfolio Auction on December 6, at the Crown Casino in Melbourne.