Port of Melbourne puts eight major sites up for grabs

The eight properties sit within the Port of Melbourne precinct.

The Port of Melbourne has launched its largest leasing campaign in years, with eight major sites up for grabs including wharves, hardstand areas and warehouse and office spaces.

Some of the sites can be had for almost half a century, with lease terms of up to 48 years available.

The string of properties, four of which line the water’s edge, span between 5502sqm and 68,653sqm of land, with building areas of 4408sqm to 17,404sqm and a multitude of potential uses.

A number of the sites enjoy access from both land and water, as well as close proximity to the port rail system.

All are close to the West Gate Freeway, CityLink, the Monash Freeway, Western Ring Rd, the future West Gate Tunnel and Dynon Rail Terminal.

CBRE’s Guy Naselli, Tom Hayes, Dean Hunt and Jake George are controlling the leasing campaign, which is seeking international expressions of interest up until November 15.

CBRE associate director Guy Naselli says the offerings provide a rare opportunity to secure space at Australia’s largest container port, adding that lessees may opt to build their own facilities.

“We expect to field interest from local, national and international companies, who can capitalise on the infrastructure, services and proximity of the port to significantly reduce business operating costs by locating at a significant point in the supply chain,” Naselli says.

“The opportunity to secure long term leases of up to 48 years will be a key drawcard. This tenure assists occupiers who require a degree of specialisation or a new building and provides the option to consider a purpose-built facility.”