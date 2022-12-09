Popular B&B accommodation in the heart of Clare hits the market

Are you looking to own a slice of paradise in the heart of wine region? Here’s a rare opportunity for buyers, and it comes with a successful bed and breakfast business as well.

Nestled in the heart of Clare, St Helen’s Country Cottages has been hosting guests over the years at its multiple cottages spread across 1.5ha of land.

The highly-rated accommodation boasts an enviable location – not only is it within minutes of the main street of Clare, the popular Riesling Trail winds past the property as well.

Apart from a grand three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence with well-established gardens, the property includes four more cottages.

‘A Break in the Vines’ is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom cottage which is housed in the middle of the vineyard. It also houses a spa and kitchen and offers the perfect weekend escape.

Then there’s ‘The Coach House’. The two-bedroom and bathroom with spa accommodation offers views of the Clare Valley and is ideal to host a couple or small family.

‘Fettler’s Cottage’ and ‘The Pavilion’ are both one-bedroom cottages with spa and a kitchen. Apart from the picturesque views, the cottages come with entertaining spaces like a deck and terrace. The property also has a rotunda to enjoy balmy evenings or cosy barbecue dinners.

Selling agent Tren Vine of Calaby Real Estate said property offers buyers an outstanding opportunity to secure an established business with in a thriving tourist area.

“The Clare Valley is a popular tourist destination and the location of this property is perfect. Not only is it walking distance to cellar doors, it is nestled in a quiet leafy location close to the Riesling Trail,” Mr Vine said.

“The vendors who have been running this property for around 12 years are now looking to retire.

“The property has generated interest including enquiries from interstate.”

Price: $1,950,000.

Agent: Calaby Real Estate, Tren Vine 0418 812 381.

