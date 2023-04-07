Pomegranate orchard in SA’s Loxton North offering fruitful opportunity

A rare Riverland property packed full of opportunities is ripe for the picking, with more than just its popular fruit on offer.

The 21.27ha farm just north of Loxton with pomegranate orchard, associated agricultural infrastructure and a three-bedroom house has hit the market.

It spans two titles at 402 and 500 Balfour Ogilvy Ave, most of which are occupied by 18,200 trees.

Toop & Toop Rural agent Sam Hayes said there weren’t many pomegranate orchards around, let alone available to purchase.

“It’s a niche industry,” he said.

“This is one of the largest pomegranate farms in the state.

“These trees are five to six years old and they haven’t quite reached full maturity yet so it’s a long game.”

Run by two families – one of which has been growing pomegranates in the Riverland since the early 1990s – the business started as an interest then turned into a lucrative commercial operation called RivPom.

Mr Hayes said the most mature trees on the property are expected to produce about 25kg of fruit each, generating an annual crop up to 250 tonnes.

Once at full production he said each tree had the potential to produce around 35kg of fruit.

He said around 25 per cent of the latest harvest was expected to be sold for around $5 per kilogram.

In addition to the orchard, a range of buildings can be found across the property’s two titles, including the three-bedroom house with a study, a range of sheds associated with packing and two cool rooms.

Mr Hayes said prospective buyers were already showing interest.

He said the property would suit someone who wanted to live there and run the business themselves, or an investor who wanted to hire someone already in the agriculture industry to manage the site.