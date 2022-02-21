Plan revealed to resurrect historic Geelong facade

The original Art Deco facade of Geelong’s first Coles store could see the light of day again amid leasing plans for a city landmark.

Owners of the Geelong Central building at 100-108 Moorabool St are prepared to work with future tenants to resurrect the facade in a proposal to shine natural light on a Level 1 space previously occupied by The Reject Shop.

Gartland, Geelong director Michael De Stefano said the owners are offering the restoration in a unique effort to entice top tenants as the State Government edges closer to calling on office workers to return to a CBD.

Much redevelopment work has already been done inside the building, such as installing a lift and escalators when the Reject Shop opened in 2010.

Mr De Stefano said whether the proposal goes ahead in full or part depended on the future tenant.

“Few would know we’ve got a beautiful Art Deco building that sits under that cladding,” he said.

“That building exists – obviously the glazing to the sides doesn’t, that’s just bricked up.”

Mr De Stefano said the 1121sq m floorspace was suitable for office, retail, medical and even a hospitality or entertainment venue in the heart of the CBD, backing on to the laneways precinct.

“Those internal images are not indicative space but has been built from plans and scans of the area, so it is truly what is possible and what it could look like,” he said.

If the work was to proceed, it would join a growing number of original Geelong buildings revealed from behind mid-20th century facades.

The Village Cinemas on Ryrie St was one of the first, but the most notable project underway is Hamilton Group’s work to resurrect the surviving elements of the former Regent Theatre in Lt Malop St.

“If you want a good quality tenant, then a metal clad facade is probably really not going to attract that,” he said.

“We’re in a situation where we can be fully flexible and set something up to suit somebody requirement.

“I think combining that old with the new is quite brilliant, I think you a respecting the past and adapting them to modern purposes as well.”

Listed discount retailer The Reject Shop revealed it closed its Geelong store in 2018 as the store had been performing poorly.

Mr De Stefano said the CBD was transitioning to become more of a business precinct amid projects to redevelop several landmarks to create new office spaces.

“But I also think we’re going to get to a stage where there is a real push for inner city living as well,” he said.

“We know by more population being in the CBD, that is going to attract more amenity, more hospitality and more everything really.

“I think we’re at the stage now where there is going to be people that haven’t looked at the Geelong CBD before who are going to look with fresh eyes and look at our infrastructure and growth.”