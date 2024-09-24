Pets in crisis: $8 million appeal for new dogs and cats shelter in Sydney 

Sydney Dogs & Cats Home has launched an urgent campaign to raise funds that will go towards a new state-of-the-art facility in the Sutherland Shire.

The $21.6 million shelter in Kurnell, set to be the long-running charity’s new ‘forever home’, will have the capacity to house over 3000 dogs, cats and other abandoned animals each year.

Sydney Dogs & Cats Home is currently operating from two temporary facilities after being evicted from its long-term Carlton location two years ago due to site redevelopment, but is struggling to keep up with the increasing demand.

Managing Director of Sydney Dogs & Cats Home, Melissa Penn, said the number of abandoned pets in Australia has hit “crisis levels”, with the situation exacerbated by post-COVID circumstances and the cost-of-living crisis.

“What we initially saw through COVID was a really positive thing. Shelters emptied and everyone was getting a dog or a cat, which was wonderful. But unfortunately, on the other side of COVID, a lot of people are now surrendering animals because they either no longer want or can no longer take care of them,” Ms Penn explained.

“It’s not just New South Wales either – we’re seeing this perfect storm of pets being abandoned Australia wide and internationally. Shelters, pounds and rescues are all overflowing. There’s just nowhere for these animals to go.”

Recent research has revealed that despite eight in 10 households owning a dog or cat, around 400,000 animals every year in Australia end up in community shelters and 250,000 are euthanised.

“There are a lot of animals who are suffering and being unnecessarily euthanised, so we need to pay a bigger part in supporting the community and we can only do that with a bigger shelter,” urged Ms Penn.

“Our new facility will not just service the current animals, but it will give us the ability to grow and give greater support to members of the community that need it too.”

The new 11,043sqm permanent shelter in Kurnell will be a big change for one of Sydney’s busiest community pounds, allowing the charity to reinstate programs it ran at its former Carlton home, alongside new and improved facilities.

These include a more comprehensive veterinary health clinic with space for supporting professional development and education for industry and veterinary science students, expanded exercise yards, and dedicated spaces for community outreach (including spaces for pet and people therapy).

“Our new facility at Kurnell will ensure we remain at the heart of Sydney’s animal management of lost, neglected and abandoned animals for decades to come,” said Dr Laura Taylor, Head of Animal Care at Sydney Dogs & Cats Home.

“It will enable us to promote pet ownership while bringing together leading animal welfare professionals in the veterinary field and to continue improving professional education and the quality of service delivery.”

Sydney Dogs & Cats Home has received $12 million in funding from the NSW Government to go towards the new facility, with a further $1.6 million also raised from earlier community philanthropic funding.

The remaining $8 million hoped to be raised by the Make Home Happen campaign will see the 80-year-old charity reach its goal.

“We’re currently at about $311,000, so we’ve got a long way to go,” said Melissa Penn.

“But we’ve only just launched the campaign and we’re really hoping that people can rally behind us and support it. We’re talking with organisations who we can partner with and can hopefully support us with some larger donations.”

“And or course any Mums and Dads at home that can kick in $10. Every little bit adds up!”

Please visit sydneydogsandcatshome.org to make a donation and help SDCH build a new animal shelter and continue their essential work.