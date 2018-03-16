Perth’s Workzone West tower ready for major sale

Perth’s Workzone West is on the market, with price expectations of up to $140 million.

The tower, owned by a stand-alone unlisted fund, the Charter Hall Direct WorkZone Trust, was built in 2013.

The A-grade campus-style building at 202 Pier St has a gross lettable area of 15,602sqm and is considered a prize due to its high-quality tenant.

The building is occupied by CIMIC Group on a lease with about eight years to run. It is part of a twin tower complex developed by the listed property fund group. Charter Hall last year sold the WorkZone East tower to Sydney boutique property house CorVal Partners for $68.25 million.

That building is now fully occupied with tenants including CPB Contractors, BP and JDSi. Telstra also struck a long-term lease in late 2016.

WorkZone West sits next to McIver train station and near Hay Street Mall and the Northbridge precinct. Internally, the building’s floor plates are about 2400sq m.

Elsewhere in Perth, international funds manager BlackRock is selling the Optima Centre, an A-grade building in Herdsmen Business Park for about $125 million.

The fully-leased office campus has 16,116sqm of office space.

