Perth to gain first Art Series hotel

The newly acquired Art Series brand of French hotel group Accor is set to debut in Western Australia under a $90 million plan by developer George Atzemis.

The Art Series brand will manage a 27-storey hotel under development at 900 Hay St, Perth that is expected to open by October. It joins Art Series hotels in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, Melbourne’s South Yarra and The Waterson in Adelaide, which were bought by Accor following its $1.2 billion purchase of the Mantra hotel brand last year.

The Perth property will be dedicated to Australia’s contemporary artists, with custom contemporary furnishings and original artworks and prints adorning the 250-room hotel’s walls and halls.

Accor chief operating officer, Pacific, Simon McGrath says the opening of the Perth hotel represents the group’s decision to grow the brand.

“This announcement reflects the continued expansion and evolution of Australia’s only boutique hotel brand creating art-inspired experiences for guests,” he says.

The full-service hotel will cater to business and leisure travellers, with a signature restaurant with terrace, bar and lounge, ground floor cafe, swimming pool, gym and a function room.

The most recent opening for the Art Series brand was The Fantauzzo in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley last year.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.