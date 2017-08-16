Page turns for The Library nightclub in $4.6m sale

Perth’s The Library nightclub has sold for $4.6 million.

Perth nightlife institution The Library nightclub will embark on a new chapter of ownership after selling for $4.6 million.

Perth hospitality company Entertainment Enterprises offloaded the Northbridge venue after putting it on the market in April.

A private investor bought the property, which comprises a two-storey, freestanding venue on a 505sqm site, on a walk in, walk out basis.

The Library has a storied history in Perth’s night scene, having originally been a church before being transformed into Hannibals nightclub when Entertainment Enterprises bought it in 1983. More recently it was known as The Church and finally The Library.

The Lake St venue includes a 740sqm ground floor and mezzanine area, which has a number of segregated function rooms.

The second level features bars and lounge areas, and is also geared towards private functions.

Entertainment Enterprises still owns a number of other Perth venues, including Rambla on Swan, Tiger Lil’s, The Empire Bar and Tiger Lounge.

CBRE Hotels’ Chloe Mason says the nightclub had received considerable investor interest.

“The opportunity to secure the freehold, business and nightclub licence within the tightly held Northbridge precinct attracted widespread interest from nightclub owners, hospitality investors and developers,” Mason says.

“The new owner of The Library will only further benefit from its central position in Northbridge, which is undergoing significant urban revitalisation through the State Government’s Perth City Link project.”