Owner seeks over $70m for 3368ha beef, dairy farm Westmore

LOCATED in one of Australia’s most productive cattle grazing and dairy production regions, the blue-ribbon Westmore farm at Marrawah has hit the market.

The owners are seeking a sale price north of $70m.

This northwest Tasmania property has been listed for sale by the Greenham Group and presented to market by LAWD.

Westmore is believed to be one of the largest contiguous holdings of agricultural land in Tasmania comprising 3368ha optimised for beef or dairy production.

With an annual rainfall of 1072mm, Westmore currently finishes around 6500 cattle each year, including a combination of F1 Wagyus, British Bred and Dairy Beef Cattle.

In addition, the property runs a breeding herd of 250 self-replacing cows.

A key supplier to Cape Grim branded beef, Westmore carries Greenham’s globally recognised accreditation for the grass-fed standard NEVER EVER Beef, as well as the new Greenham Beef Sustainability Standard, a voluntary on-farm program that outlines a set of key indicators and measures to enhance and showcase sustainable practices.

Greenham Group managing director, Peter Greenham, said the property offered an opportunity to secure a proven livestock production asset, with an option to purchase the current herd.

“New owners will step straight into our supply chain, including accreditation, while benefiting from high productivity and a significant natural capital asset base,” Mr Greenham said.

“Since purchasing the property, we have invested heavily in the development of Westmore, including the application of compost, organic products such as lime sand and non-synthetic fertilisers, which have significantly boosted the carrying capacity of the property.

“We intend to reinvest the sale proceeds into our Smithton plant and downstream supply chain which will enable us to continue to improve and develop our world renowned Cape Grim program.”

LAWD senior director Danny Thomas said Westmore presented a significant opportunity to buy into a tightly held region where operations of this scale rarely come to market.

“This is one of Australia’s most productive cattle and dairying regions, benefiting from highly reliable rainfall and an excellent mixture of land and soil types,” Mr Thomas said.

“We expect the property to attract significant interest from landholders or syndicates seeking expansion opportunities in either beef or dairy production, high net worth individuals or domestic and global investors.”

Westmore features improved rye-grass and clover pastures, arable sandy peat and loam soils, and excellent stock water infrastructure, including four active groundwater bores reticulated to troughs, a large catchment dam, surface water dams and rainwater tanks.

A licensed gravel pit on the property is used to develop and maintain an extensive network of laneways throughout the property.

Fencing and stock handling facilities have been well maintained and are in optimal condition.

Other infrastructure on Westmore includes an office, two machinery sheds, four hay sheds, a workshop, a cattle yard complex and a further three sets of cattle yards, while housing comprises a five-bedroom brick homestead, three cottages and workers’ accommodation.

Westmore is located about 35km from Smithton, 105km from Burnie and 210km from Launceston.

The property is for sale by expression of interest, closing at 4pm, June 13. For further information, contact LAWD’s Danny Thomas or Elizabeth Doyle.