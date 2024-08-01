Organic almond producer Yunis listed for sale

Two of Australia’s major organic almond producers have teamed up to sell a 290ha aggregation in South Australia and NSW along with the associated Yunis almond business.

CBRE’s Angus Bills and John Harrison are managing the sale, which includes two organic almond properties – Tulunka at Taylorville in South Australia, owned by John Maragozidis, and Ron Gol at Wentworth in NSW, owned by Andrew and Marina Rix.

John Maragozidis has owned the Tulunka property, just north of Waikerie in the Riverland, since 2011, while Ron Gol, located around 30km northwest of Mildura, has been in the Rix family since 1999.

The properties are for sale in one line or as individual assets, along with plant and equipment, goodwill, Mr Maragozidis’ Yunis business and a South Australian processing and storage facility in Sailsbury North, which is available for sale or lease.

MORE NEWS

‘Massive potential’: Historic Port Augusta railway station listed for sale

Iconic Fleurieu Peninsula holiday spot listed for sale

Hutt St icon to be sold at auction

The aggregation has a price expectation of around $15m, inclusive of associated water entitlements.

Mr Bills said it also featured 30ha of NSW land suitable for further development.

“The properties have been well managed and offer an opportunity to enter the organic almond sector with scale and secure water entitlements, while also benefiting from higher pricing per tonne compared with conventional growing methods,” he said.

“We expect interest from current industry participants seeking to increase their footprint alongside local producers.”

The aggregation is being offered for sale on a walk-in walk-out basis with plant and equipment to be negotiated throughout the sale process.

The Tulunka property stretches across 36.2ha, and is mostly planted to the Carina variety. Improvements include a house, workshop and shedding.

Meanwhile Ron Gol comprises a land area of close to 254ha, planted to Carina, Carmel and Nonpareil varieties.

It also includes two homes, a 1200sq m machinery shed, a 180kW solar system and other shedding.

Both properties come with significant water licences.

The processing facility in Salisbury North comprises 1000sq m of warehouse and office space on a 2459sq m landholding.

The facility will only be offered for sale or lease if the aggregation is sold in one-line.

Stage one of the expressions of interest campaign closes on September 5.