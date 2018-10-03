Opportunity knocks at Anglesea’s McGain’s Nursery

The much loved McGain’s Nursery, Cafe and Food Store has hit the market in Anglesea.

The freehold title, all the infrastructure and a substantial inventory of chattels are all included in the sale however the business is not.

Great Ocean Properties, Anglesea agent Ian Lawless says they are selling the land and infrastructure, not the business.

“It gives someone an opportunity to create their own business,” Lawless says.

“It is so popular, someone needs to buy it and continue it.”

The 1034sq m site at 1 Simmons Court has flexibility of future use under the Industrial 3 zoning and can be subdivided, subject to council approval.

The property has two street frontages, a land area of 1034sqm and floor area of 500sqm. There is also ample carparking space.

Any stock will be negotiated for separately in the settlement period if required.

Lawless says the vendors have decided to sell after 19 years to retire.

McGain’s Nursery was created in 2000 with the food store added in 2005 and the cafe in 2012.

Since then the business has become a popular destination for locals and visitors to source quality plants, gardening advice, quality foods and ingredients and coffee and meals.

Lawless says the price is yet to be determined as the property is going to offer different things to investors and owner occupiers.

The property will be auctioned on Saturday, October 27 at noon.

This article from the Geelong Advertiser originally appeared as “McGain’s Nursery, Cafe and Food Store up for grabs in Anglesea”.