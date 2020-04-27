Offices will always have a place in Australia: Mirvac

Mirvac CEO Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz: ‘It’s not natural to keep people apart’. Picture: Britta Campion

Mirvac boss Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz is one of many business leaders welcoming the new era of co-operation between government, business and unions, declaring: “I just hope it continues.”

“It’s tough out there and the increase in transparency and co-operation between governments and business is welcome,” she says.

The crisis has hit Mirvac from many different angles, across office, retail and residential projects.

But for the near term, “construction is working well and all is working to plan”, she says.

Lloyd-Hurwitz rejects the notion that people used to working from home will want to stay there.

In some circles this could translate into less demand for office space, but the Mirvac boss disagrees.