Offices paving the way for a new future of wellness and experience for workers

Many companies are looking to create onsite experiences to entice office workers to spend more of the week with their colleagues at work.

From rooftop bars, to fitness classes, massages and free food, many organisations are thinking outside the box to make their workplace different from the norm.

Post-COVID, CBRE Sydney office leasing director Chris Fisher, said many office users were looking at the office as not just providing a desk, which could be done anywhere, but to provide experiences.

“Wellness rooms where landlords will offer yoga, Pilates, HIIT and fitness classes to their tenants,” he said.

“This is on top of high quality ‘end of trip facilities’ change rooms, bike racks, lockers – hotel quality change rooms with towel service, high end products, hair dryers, hair straighteners, drying rooms, vending machines, bike repair stations.”

Employers were also promoting the benefits of coming to the office, Mr Fisher said.

“It might be free breakfast on Wednesdays, lobby café vouchers on Monday and Friday, lunch on Tuesday,” he said.

“Terraces are also in big demand – outdoors space, fresh air, attracting staff back to the office with outdoor spaces which are more like home.”

Office space still in demand

Colliers International national director of research Joanne Henderson said now that work-from-home orders have been effectively lifted in most states, and conditions were normalising, it was possible to begin to delink the return to the CBD/return to the office narrative from office demand.

“2021 has proven that the office is still central to most organisations with strong levels of leasing activity – up 55% from 2020 and up 3.3% from 2019 across the major CBD and metro office markets,” she said.

“Deal activity is being driven by the attractive terms on offer and a ‘Flight to Experience’ thematic whereby occupiers are not just looking for a higher quality of building and space, but the overall experience the location of their office has to offer; particularly with a longer-term view of retaining and attracting the best talent in a highly competitive labour market. ”

Clever incentives for occupants

Meanwhile, another Melbourne office has been designed with a difference for its occupants, with an array of offerings to accommodate an active lifestyle.

Goldfields House at 627 Chapel Street, South Yarra features luxurious end of trip facilities, fitness classes, an on-site wellness centre designed to help its occupants prioritise staff health and wellbeing.

A rooftop bar is set for completion later this year.

“It’s probably got things that a fringe building has never had, and in the heart of South Yarra too,” Colliers International national director office leasing Travis Myerscough said.

Mr Myerscough said the building has been designed to make occupants feel the level of comfort of a home, with an extraordinary level of end of trip offerings.

“It’s almost like a hotel facility,” he said.

“The business lounge up on the first level is like a Qantas club lounge just for people in the building.”

In North Sydney, Winten Property Group has incorporated Pilates and bootcamp, and gap-free massage and chiropractor services at its wellness centre at Nest, at the core of the commercial office tower 1 Denison.

Stuart Vaughan, Winten Property Group development director, said providing free services at Nest is part of the company’s responsibility to employee wellbeing and is designed to create a smooth transition back into the workplace.

“There is nothing comparable to Nest in a commercial office asset. This space is helping to engage and invigorate employees that work at 1 Denison, whilst simultaneously maximising their workday from the office.

“The space offers a sanctuary as much as it does convenience with resident medical practitioners, mindfulness zones, exercise classes and educational seminars all on offer,” he said.

Set for completion mid next year, ‘Collingwood’ at 36 Wellington Street, is another building looking to offer top of the range facilities to tenants and workers. It is set to feature premium end-of-trip facilities for its occupants, and has been specifically designed to accommodate an active lifestyle.

“From a sustainability perceptive its the largest timber building built in Melbourne and under construction at the moment,” Mr Myerscough said.

It is set to feature an on-site wellness centre, fitness classes, in addition to a dedicated concierge app where occupants can order coffee or book a locker from their smartphone.